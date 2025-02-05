DC Plane Crash: The Helicopter Didn’t Flinch

Retired Brigadier General Blaine Holt was on Cats and Cosby this afternoon to discuss the DC plane and helicopter collision last Wednesday. His comments were chilling. General Holt said he’d simplify it. The helicopter didn’t flinch as it dove into the plane. The plane did nothing wrong.

Why didn’t they flinch? If they had night goggles, they would be easy to pull down, and the pilots on the helicopter would have seen the plane. The air traffic controller contacted the helicopter.

General Holt wondered if the helicopter pilots were incapacitated in some way. He sees the helicopter as the problem.

A current NTSB report says the jet’s crew may have seen the helicopter one second before impact and attempted to pitch up. It was too late, as stated in the video below.

Charelle Hubbard reported that the jet may have seen the helicopter. “Preliminary findings indicate the jet’s crew may have seen the Black Hawk prior to the collision. They pitched the nose up towards the sky most likely, but it means they saw it just a second before impact. You cannot move out of the way that fast.”

The CNN-obtained video:

New DC plane crash videos obtained by CNN. pic.twitter.com/ltp10nzj5H — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2025

General Holt said something similar on Newsmax on Thursday. He said there have been procedures since 9/11 that should have averted this crash. The accident doesn’t make any sense to him as a pilot.

“There’s something going on in the helicopter.” Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and former FBI agent Jonathan Gilliam assessed what may have caused the deadly Washington DC air crash on Thursday’s “Newsline.” @the_irascible @JGilliam_SEAL @BiancaDLGarza pic.twitter.com/MX2l3D0nrs — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 30, 2025

