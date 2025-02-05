Pam Bondi Was Confirmed as US Attorney General

Pam Bondi was confirmed as Attorney General of the United States.

Bondi’s nomination was approved by senators in a 54-46 vote, with all but one Democrat voting against her confirmation. John Fetterman voted for her.

Sen. Thune praised her and said she is determined to keep politics out of the Justice Department.

“In recent years, many Americans have lost faith in the Justice Department,” the Senate majority leader said. “They’ve seen federal prosecutors go after pro-life activists while attacks against churches have gone unprosecuted.”

Bondi faced stiff Democratic opposition in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which narrowly advanced her nomination in a 12-10 party-line vote last week.

As attorney general, Bondi will be seventh in line to the presidency and oversee a department with 40 separate sub-agencies and components and more than 115,000 employees.

She had to deal with Schiff.

