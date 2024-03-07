Democrats Re-Introduce a Voting Rights Act

Sens. Raphael Warnock, Dick Durbin, and Chuck Schumer reintroduced HR 14, dubbed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, on March 1. This law was rejected by the Senate after Pelosi pushed it through the House.

Ignore the anodyne, uplifting language of the bill and go for the crux of it. It allows unelected and unelectable fanatics sitting at desks in DC to think up voting rules no one would ever approve.

It essentially nationalizes the vote and allows the DOJ attorney general to decide all congressional districts in the country. They can intervene in local and state jurisdictions.

It will abolish voter ID, and all those millions of people who poured in can vote since they will all be registered the same day.

It will expand a nonpartisan body, The Federal Elections Commission, with 3 Dems and 3 GOP, to 7 members with an extra Democrat the President chooses, making it a rubber stamp for the Democrat Party.

It brings back the mandate of preclearance before a state can change most voting laws. Either a panel in DC or the DOJ would make the decision.

For example, if a state wants voter ID requirements, to reduce the languages of voting materials, to change the number of voting locations, or to change district boundaries, it would be turned over to the DC court or the DOJ.

