Democrats Reject Newsom’s Bill That Would Raise Gas Prices

Democrats stopped SB 950 in California, a reckless bill Newsom wanted which would create new crippling requirements, forcing refineries to maintain high supplies of gasoline reserves. It requires mandatory refinery surpluses and creates structural problems for refineries. It will raise the price of gas.

Newsom has pushed the most stringent environmental regulations to promote his career. For example, by 2035, you won’t be able to buy a new gasoline-powered car in California. San Francisco’s Kamala Harris has the same views as Newsom.

The governor’s plan, introduced as SB 950 just days before the end of the legislative session, would require refiners to withhold fuel inventory from the market to serve as a cushion against price spikes. However, the California Energy Commission warned “it may artificially create shortages in downstream markets” and “increase average prices for refiners to maintain additional storage.”

“If Newsom wants to jam this reckless plan through the Legislature at the last minute, he should level with Californians about just how much this will increase costs for drivers,” said Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City). “Democrats have already given Californians some of the most expensive gas in the country. Newsom is insane if he thinks we’ll stand by as he tries to make things even worse.”

The Price Gouging Lie Just Like Kamala

“Despite promising Californians that his ‘price gouging’ political play would lower gas prices, Gavin Newsom is finally realizing that he’s done nothing but increase costs for Californians at the pump,” said Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego).

“Just like his last failed plan, SB 950 will only increase gas prices and further burden financially strapped Californians. Newsom is driven around by taxpayer-funded chauffeurs, in taxpayer-funded SUVs filled with taxpayer-funded gas. The man hasn’t touched a gas pump in years. Should we be following his lead on this, or the economists and business owners who actually know what’s going on and are screaming from the rooftops that this bill will hurt consumers at the pump?”

Watch:

While Californians worked hard to put gas in the tank, Newsom was on his celebrity podcast laughing at the idea of even driving a car, much less paying to fuel one. He has no idea how the rest of us live. His bill SB 950 will kill jobs & raise gas prices. pic.twitter.com/3fCMiLVPZA — CA Senate Republicans (@CASenReps) August 30, 2024

Newsom claimed the greedy gas refineries are price gouging. However, his own appointee, Vice Chair Siva Gunda of the California Energy Commission, who testified earlier this year that his commission has found no evidence of price gouging, said, “By increasing supply in the market, we will reduce the spot market volatility and hence protect the consumers.”

@GavinNewsom just learned he’s a governor, not a king. Democrats rejected Newsom’s terrible refinery storage bill, SB 950. Newsom should learn he’s a governor, not a king. Democrats should keep prioritizing the needs of Californians, not Newsom’s political future. pic.twitter.com/QcpbUg9qKH — California Assembly Republicans (@AsmRepublicans) August 30, 2024