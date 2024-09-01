Harris Relates a Perfectly Fake Story to Dana Bash

Everything Kamala says in the clip below, taken from her fake interview with Dana Bash, is a complete and utter lie. It’s as plastic and phony as this makeover campaign where she pretends she wasn’t the vice president for nearly four years.

Dana Bash asked her if she asked Joe Biden for the endorsement.

“And we had just had pancakes, and, you know, Auntie, can I have more bacon?’ “Yes, I’ll make you more bacon, and then we were gonna sit.'”

“We were sitting down to do a puzzle [HAHAHA], and the phone rang. And it was Joe Biden, and he told me what he had decided to do. And I asked him, ‘Are you sure?’ and he said, ‘Yes.’ And that’s how I learned about it.”

Dana Bash asked, “And what about the endorsement? Did you ask for it?”

Kamala continued her well-researched answer. “And he was very clear that he was gonna support me.”

Bash: “So when he called to tell you, he said, ‘I’m pulling out of the race and I’m gonna support you?'”

Kamala: “Well, my first thought was not about me, to be honest with you. My first thought was about him, to be honest, um. I think history is going to show a number of things about Joe Biden’s presidency.”

WOW, she’s sooooo selfless, TO BE HONEST with ya.

You can tell she’s lying. No one thinks she can do puzzles.

Note she never thought about the voters..

That the people would never have a say.pic.twitter.com/vqHYOCYld0 — Doodles (@DoodlesTrks) August 30, 2024