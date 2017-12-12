Democrats Respond with “Minds in the Gutter” Over Trump Tweet

The battle between New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and President Donald Trump has been heating up. After Gillibrand’s last volley, in which she insisted he resign over unproven sexual allegations, the President tweeted that the “lightweight Senator” was a “total flunky” for Chuck Schumer and who would come “begging” him for “campaign contributions”, adding she “would do anything for them.” He also mentioned her disloyalty to Bill Clinton and his wife “Crooked”.

His tweet has more than 64,000 likes because a lot of us don’t like the whiney phony Kirsten Gillibrand who ran for the Senate as pro-Second Amendment but, after one discussion with Chuck Schumer, became anti-gun.

The President is right about Gillibrand’s treatment of the Clintons. They were there for her every step of the way when she needed them but she recently sold Bill out when it was politically advantageous. She has higher ambitions than the Senate.

The Democrats know the Russia collusion story is going nowhere and they have moved on to sexual molestation accusations against Trump. Gillibrand is leading the way.

The President’s tweet drew condemnation from the left who are not used to any push back. In fact, Republicans aren’t used to it either. Gillibrand told the media his tweet was sexist and meant to silence her. Actually, she’s trying to not only silence him, but get him to resign.

During a presser Tuesday, April Ryan called the President’s tweet sexual and Sarah Sanders responded by telling her “your minds in the gutter if you read it that way”.

Afterwards, Pocahontas tweeted a most unfortunate comment about Gillibrand being “slut-shamed”. She made it sound as if she knows Gillibrand is sleeping her way to the top. She tweeted, “Are you really trying to bully, intimidate, and slut-shame @SenGillibrand?” She also tweeted, “Do you know who you’re picking a fight with? Good luck with that @realDonaldTrump”.

We are fairly certain he knows who he is fighting with, an opportunistic lightweight toady.

President Trump is being lambasted for the tweet but it’s the leftist Democrats who are going low with their accusations. How many times has any of us used the expression that someone “would do anything” to gain some advantage? It’s not a sexual comment unless someone adds to it.