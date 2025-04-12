Democrats Seethe, Go Stupid Over Trump’s Iconic Photo

The White House replaced the Barack Obama photo with a far more interesting portrait of President Trump. Obama is still in the entrance hall of the White House State Floor. It’s a few feet away, but some on the left went bonkers since that is all they do lately. When they go bonkers, their IQs go to single digits.

It is common to move portraits. In Trump’s case, he risked his life to save America. Mr. Obama got a fake Nobel Peace Prize, so he’s still prominent in the entrance hall.

I have independently confirmed that President Obama’s portrait has indeed been replaced by this portrait of President Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him. pic.twitter.com/gJQID1W95T — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 11, 2025



Some conspiracy theorists on the left claim it is a fake assassination photo, ignoring the bullet to the head, the dead innocent man, and the injured people, all witnessed live in real time.

Isn’t that just gross. A faked assassination attempt poster glorified on the White House hallway. https://t.co/wBp28Gxkde — Paul W Jaworski (@paulwjaworski) April 12, 2025

Meta has a dumbkopf for a fact-checker.

META FACT-CHECKER SAYS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT PHOTO IS FAKE Here’s the problem… we all watched it happen, live. pic.twitter.com/YWLguhvtNu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 29, 2024

There is no end to the silliness of the left.

The fake assassination painting. No one believes this shit.

I was at the White House in December when we had a real president. pic.twitter.com/NwrV9GbV56 — B mac (@mcpherson_k) April 12, 2025

Does President Autopen have a portrait? After all, the trans president pen served for four years.

Who took down President Autopen? pic.twitter.com/5V43P9aQHy — John Parmesan (@JohnParmesanX) April 11, 2025

