Democrats Seethe, Go Stupid Over Trump’s Iconic Photo

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

The White House replaced the Barack Obama photo with a far more interesting portrait of President Trump. Obama is still in the entrance hall of the White House State Floor. It’s a few feet away, but some on the left went bonkers since that is all they do lately. When they go bonkers, their IQs go to single digits.

It is common to move portraits. In Trump’s case, he risked his life to save America. Mr. Obama got a fake Nobel Peace Prize, so he’s still prominent in the entrance hall.


Some conspiracy theorists on the left claim it is a fake assassination photo, ignoring the bullet to the head, the dead innocent man, and the injured people, all witnessed live in real time.

Meta has a dumbkopf for a fact-checker.

There is no end to the silliness of the left.

Does President Autopen have a portrait? After all, the trans president pen served for four years.


