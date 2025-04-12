Michael Mann, an eminent [radical] US climate scientist. “It is pure villainy,” said Mann. “A crime against the planet – arguably, the most profound of all crimes.”

The Trump-Vance administration has canceled funding for the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which is in charge of the manufactured U.S. National Climate Assessment reports every four years.

Also, that means, as Politico reports, “The cuts are a potentially fatal blow to the National Climate Assessment that Congress mandated to ensure the government understands the threats posed by rising temperatures.”

Politico thinks the assessment provides a crucial guide:

The move, which had been widely expected, is a potentially fatal blow to the National Climate Assessment, the study that Congress mandated under the Global Change Research Act of 1990 to be issued every four years to ensure the government understands the threats that rising temperatures pose and what is driving climate changes. The report is the U.S. government’s most comprehensive look at climate change and serves as a crucial guide to state and community efforts to prepare for the effects.

The officials said NASA has canceled the contract with consulting firm ICF International, which coordinates the U.S. Global Change Research Program and the 13 federal agencies that write the National Climate Assessment.

Killing that contract has “forever severed” climate change work occurring across agencies, said one federal official heavily involved in USGCRP efforts, who was granted anonymity to discuss the politically sensitive issue to avoid retribution.

On the other hand, it is important to note that climate extremists, Advocacy Capture, authored the assessment.

Dr. Roger Pielke Jr.: “I took a close look at the authors of the US National Climate Assessment: Center for American Progress, The Nature Conservancy, Environmental Defense Fund, The Club of Rome, Project Drawdown, Ocean Conservancy, Union of Concerned Scientists, and more and more … Advocacy capture 101.”

However, Michael Mann, an eminent [radical] US climate scientist, says, “It is pure villainy.” “A crime against the planet – arguably, the most profound of all crimes.”

Indeed, It Is Time to Celebrate!

A pen dismantles junk science. Obama and Biden gave President Trump the idea.

Furthermore, they cannot move forward without a new assessment by 2027, which won’t happen in 2027 either.

The next assessment is due by 2027. But now, NASA has ended its contract with the consulting firm ICF International, which convened the USGCRP and coordinated the federal agencies contributing to the quadrennial report.

“There’s really no coming back from this, and it means we are all less informed about climate impacts and won’t have the most up-to-date information on risks and threats,” said one federal staffer who was engaged in USGCRP activities and who requested anonymity to avoid retribution. “USGCRP helped me to leverage resources from other agencies for use in my own work. But without these networks, I’m left without a support system and the latest science on climate change.”

Additionally, one researcher said the firing of USGXRP staff guts the research and services ecosystem.

One worker in the know said it means the ‘Sixth National Climate Assessment’ is effectively destroyed.

