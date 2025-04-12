Maine Refuses to Ban Males from Female Sports as Trump Cuts All Funding

Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced they would investigate schools that allow men to play women’s sports. The intention is to cut all education funding to these schools.

Sec. McMahon has referred Maine to the Department of Justice.

According to NBC News reporter Tyler Kingkade, the “Trump administration will move to cut all federal education funding from Maine K-12 schools. If the state loses, it’ll be the first time that a school—let alone a state—has lost all federal education dollars over a civil rights case since 1990.”

However, it will be an uphill battle that Congress or the Supreme Court must solve, preferably the do-nothing Congress.

@EDSecMcMahon announces a Title IX Special Investigations Team: “This team is a combination between the @usedgov and the @TheJusticeDept. The President has made crystal clear that he is not going to tolerate men being able to compete in women’s sports.” pic.twitter.com/y2NIJrTak2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 11, 2025

The law intended to protect women in sports, but the wording is broad.

The original wording:

No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

Title IX was intended to protect women in sports. Democrats, talented at distorting laws’ original intentions, turned it into a gender equity law.

Married Attorney General Aaron Frey, who has a relationship with a subordinate he supervised, advised President Trump that he will not follow his Executive Order.

Maine’s Attorney General says “nothing in Title IX” prohibits boys and men from joining women’s sports teams. That’s ironic—because preventing exactly that was the whole point of Title IX in the first place. pic.twitter.com/PESyhpWKSy — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 11, 2025

The Transgender Fairness Question

But for Gia Drew, executive director of EqualityMaine, an advocacy group, the debate goes far beyond Title IX.

“This is not about sports, this is not about fairness, this is not about girls and women,” Drew said. “This is about power and politics.”

Where is the fairness for females?

A recent poll found that more than half of Maine residents oppose letting transgender athletes compete on teams matching their gender identity.

This should not be political. Females should matter, too.

A Judge Reinstates Maine’s USDA funding. It Only Applies to USDA

A federal court has ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to restore funding to Maine, granting the state’s request for a temporary restraining order.

The USDA froze the funds earlier this month when Maine refused to ban males from female sports.

Attorney General Aaron Frey on Monday filed a complaint in U.S. District Court seeking to reinstate access to the money this Monday. Four days later, Judge John Woodcock Jr. granted the emergency request, finding that Maine had shown it would suffer “irreparable harm” and that the USDA had failed to follow legally required procedures before halting the funding.

In a statement after the ruling, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the order “confirms the Trump Administration did not follow the rule of law when it cut program funds that go to feed school children and vulnerable adults.”

“No one in our constitutional republic is above the law, and we will continue to fight to hold this administration to account,” Frey said.

The state insists its trans-inclusive policies are consistent with Title IX and legal precedent.

How does putting males in female sports help women? It’s not acting against trans to protect women. Trans people should be protected, but they are not women.

The law will have to be changed or ruled on by the Supreme Court, which is unreliable.

“In ruling on the State’s request, the Court is not weighing in on the merits of the controversy about transgender athletes that forms the backdrop of the impasse between the State and the Federal Defendants,” Woodcock wrote. “The Federal Defendants froze the appropriated funds without observance of procedure required by law.”

Greeley High School in Maine became the epicenter.

Well…a male who, just two years ago, failed to place 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or even 4th in the boys pole vault event stole the 1st place title from a female in the GIRLS pole vault competition. No, just NO. Maine, do better!! https://t.co/qcDN2fk4eH — KK Berd (@keny_berd) April 11, 2025

Never thought I’d agree with JK:

Men who choose to publicly ridicule the idea that there’s any harm in women being forced to compete against men, or being imprisoned with males, or losing single-sex spaces, have ripped their credibility to shreds. If they’ll lie about this, they’ll lie about absolutely anything. https://t.co/gELIqid8NE — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 8, 2025

