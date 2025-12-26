President Trump Could Call the Marines Into Chicago

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other Democratic leaders were overjoyed with the Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision, as it at least temporarily prevented the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops in the Chicago area. They called it a “crushing blow.”

Democrats should be careful what they wish for! Between Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Johnson, they’ve turned Chicago into a crime scene with their Antifa-Illegal Alien militia attacking ICE.

Call in the Marines

However, as an alternative, conservative justices floated the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act as an alternative to the one President Trump used. It gives the President alternatives.

He could deploy active-duty military units instead, legal scholar John Yoo, who previously clerked for conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, said Wednesday.

“The unintended consequence here might be that the president is going to have to call the 82nd Airborne, or the Marines, or the 101st Airborne Division, as, for example, President Eisenhower did, after Brown v. Board of Education in the South to enforce desegregation,” Yoo, the Emanuel S. Heller Professor of Law at the University of California, Berkeley, said in an interview with Fox News.

“President Trump might have to do that first, in order to protect those federal buildings, those ICE agents, and then, if they fail, he can then call out the National Guard,” he said.