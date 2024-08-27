Democrats Sue to Eliminate 2 Election Security Rules

The state and national Democratic parties sued Monday to block two recent rules adopted by Georgia’s State Election Board. They say the rules could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state’s results.

The two rules in question passed recently by the Georgia State Election Board allow election officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying election results and permit members of county election boards to investigate ballot counts.Top of Form

The lawsuit, filed before a state judge in Atlanta, argues the rules violate a state law that makes certification a mandatory duty. The suit asks the judge to find the rules are invalid because the State Election Board, now dominated by allies of former President Donald Trump, is exceeding its legal authority.

“According to their drafters, these rules rest on the assumption that certification of election results by a county board is discretionary and subject to free-ranging inquiry that may delay certification or foreclose it entirely. But that is not the law in Georgia,” states the lawsuit, which was filed in Fulton County Superior Court.

