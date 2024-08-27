RFK Jr Will Appear on the Michigan Ballot Despite Withdrawing His Name

The far-left Democrat Secretary of State in Michigan says Robert Kennedy will remain on the ballot in this critical swing state. It is important to note that Michigan sued to keep Cornel West and Jill Stein off the ballot—Democrat lawfare in action.

You can’t make this stuff up.

It’s also Democrat democracy in action.

When RFK withdrew and endorsed Donald Trump, he said he would stay on the ballot in states where his presence would hurt Kamala and remove himself from ballots in states where his presence would hurt Trump.

“In about ten battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me,” RFK Jr. said

Axios reports that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it is too late for Robert Kennedy to remove his name from the ballot.

“Minor party candidates cannot withdraw, so his name will remain on the ballot in the November election,” Cheri Hardmon, senior press secretary for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, said in a statement to Axios.

How convenient. That means they can remove Joe Biden but not Robert Kennedy.

Kennedy suspended his independent presidential campaign on Friday, saying he believed that remaining on the ballot in battleground states “would most likely hand the election to the Democrats, with whom I disagree on most existential issues.”