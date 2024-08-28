Excellent Reporting on Kamala Harris’s Nefarious History

Lee Fang wrote an investigative piece on Kamala Harris for the Intercept. The article began by explaining that she unseated a progressive district attorney in her first race. Harris won her first election the old-fashioned way: big money, police endorsements, and fearmongering about crime.

Eric Abbenante, a poster on X, wrote an abridged version in a series of posts, so we are posting it.

Kamala Harris shielded pedophiles from prosecution:

“In 2004, Kamala Harris was elected. Everything just went down the tubes.

In 2010, there was a big article in San Francisco Weekly, [A Secrecy Fetish: Attorney Kamala Harris is going too far in protecting Catholic pedophiles]… pic.twitter.com/3d4V27nMwe — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 27, 2024

Excellent reporting by the Intercept:https://t.co/VMdjOL6fOP — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 27, 2024

The condensed version of the Intercept video has been uploaded to Youtube for those who want to access it there: (Essentially, I removed the graphic content from the original video, but for those who can stomach it I recommend the original as well)https://t.co/iiwVCKBC0D — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 27, 2024

“SF Weekly’s attempts to obtain her office’s files on Catholic clergy abuse under the state Public Records Act suggest Harris favors concealment over transparency.”https://t.co/neJS068VU4 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 27, 2024

Kamala has a history of hiding damaging information to get elected:

“Harris’ office seems to be going beyond these important principles to a blanket policy of secrecy.”

“Did Harris merely misinterpret the law? Or does she have a penchant for secrecy?” pic.twitter.com/AqY4Afsvtx — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 27, 2024

“Harris is notorious for refusing to respond to public records requests. He added that her office has refused to release records even of investigations into priests who have already been tried, convicted, jailed, and released.” pic.twitter.com/CcxKJCEpRS — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 27, 2024

“Harris’ penchant for secrecy ‘shows a pattern and practice and policy of ignoring the rights of children”

“This isn’t the first time Harris has employed troubling logic to argue for keeping the archdiocese abuse files secret. In 2005, ‘We would have to do it for everybody'” pic.twitter.com/QRlyrDgMC1 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 27, 2024