Democrats Threaten Shutdown as They Side with Criminals and Radicals

Democrats in Congress, fully on the side of criminals and radicals, are considering locking down the government over the shooting of Alex Pretti today. Mr. Pretti approached the DHS agents with his gun drawn. He then resisted arrest and tried to get to his gun when he was shot and killed.

This is who Democrats are fighting for. They have completely lost their minds.

“Democrats sought common-sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because Republicans refuse to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no,” Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York posted on X.

“Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included,” he added.

How can Democrats stand up to President Trump when all he ordered was the arrest of criminal aliens?