Secretary Lutnick Gives a Taste of Reality to Canada’s Mark Carney

Canada has a trade agreement with the US and Mexico that gives Prime Minister Mark Carney freedom to make deals with China that will harm the United States. However, Mr. Carney will find that he is the loser. He’s trying to play tough to maintain the world order, but the world order as we knew it is over.

Canada has the second-best deal of any nation in the world, next to Mexico. Yet, Carney whines and thinks he is going to deal with China.

The USMCA is going to be negotiated this summer. Does Carney really think the President will let him keep the deal he has if he tries to sell out to China?

Watch:

