LSU Prof. Venable’s Vicious, Vulgar Rant Over Gender Law

LSU Professor Marcus Venable went on a deranged rant in a phone call to a state senator because the senator didn’t vote to allow harmful puberty blockers for children.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana legislature voted to override a veto on a bill that would ban hormone therapy and puberty blockers for minors.

According to Breitbart News., the Republicans gained a supermajority in March when State Rep. Francis Thompson switched parties in the State House.

They didn’t get to override two other bills that would have kept sexuality out of schools and from requiring teachers to use the pronouns assigned to a child at birth.

Professor Venable wished the senator dead.

“I just want to say congratulations to our state senator, big Mike Fesi. And that f***ing moron voted to make things worse for people who are already suffering. You fat, f***ing piece of sh*t.

“You did not produce any g*d d*mn evidence to support the claims you made about people being harmed by transgender care. Yet we have tons of empirical evidence … increases suicide risk if people don’t get this care, so you, you big fat-headed motherf***** I can’t wait to read your name in the f***ing obituary.

“I will make a g*d d*mn martini made from the tears of butthurt conservatives when we hear your f***ing ass in the ground, fat f***ing useless piece of shit. F*** you. I hope you had a terrible day. F*** yourself.”

Who would want a person like this teaching their child?

UNHINGED: This is a voicemail that was sent to Louisiana State Senator @Sen_BigMikeFesi after he voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto on the bill to ban child sex changes in which @LSU Professor Marcus Venable calls him a “fat fucking piece of shit” and says “I can’t… pic.twitter.com/IEKisCF6mg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2023

