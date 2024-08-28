Democrats Try to Tarnish President Trump’s Visit to Arlington

Far-left Axios reported the filing of an “incident” at Arlington National Cemetary. It concerns Donald Trump’s visit to honor the 13 soldiers murdered at Abbey Gate in Kabul. The deceased’s parents invited the former president.

The Trump campaign denies claims made in an NPR report that two aides “had a verbal and physical altercation” with a cemetery official. The person blocked GOP staffers. He said they were banned from “filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried.”

The campaign stated it was “granted access to have a photographer” at the cemetery for Monday’s event.

After allegedly speaking with an anonymous cemetery official, NPR said the former president’s staff weren’t allowed to have a photographer. [NPR is a Democrat Party mouthpiece getting US tax dollars to propagandize us.]

Donald Trump was the only former or current president to honor these men and women on the third anniversary. Any time Trump looks good, the left jumps on it to make him look bad.

There is no greater sacrifice than giving one’s life in defense of our country. It was my solemn privilege to stand alongside the family of Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover at Arlington National Cemetery today as we paid tribute to his legacy and the 12 others who lost their lives… pic.twitter.com/tR6dhpMYsB — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) August 26, 2024

THE PARTISAN, DISRESPECTFUL ATTACK ON DONALD TRUMP

Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement that there “was no physical altercation as described.”

“The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises. And for whatever reason, an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony.”

Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita responded in an emailed statement. He said the former president was attending at the invitation of the Abbey Gate Gold Star families.

“For a despicable individual to physically prevent President Trump’s team from accompanying him to this solemn event is a disgrace and does not deserve to represent the hollowed [sic] grounds of Arlington National Cemetery,” LaCivita said.

If necessary, the Trump team will release all the footage, but not to Axios.

Trump is honoring the soldiers lost at Abbey Gate, speaking to families of the fallen like Ryan Knauss who couldn’t be there, via phone. Biden is on the beach. Kamala is hiding. Horrific betrayal of these soldiers’ memories by this administration. pic.twitter.com/TP75Y3AER6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 26, 2024