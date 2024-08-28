Shocking! CNN “Lands the First Interview with Harris”

The Hill is about as truthful as the rest of the legacy media. They began today’s newsletter by saying, “[former President] Trump pushed past his reluctance and agreed to debate his election opponent, Vice President Harris, on Sept. 10 after pondering his reservations for a day.”

They left out something important. Harris changed the rules and wanted to be able to keep talking when Donald Trump was talking. She didn’t want her mic muted and was going to filibuster. She finally agreed to go back to the original plan. President Trump didn’t have any reservations about debating her. He was reluctant to walk into a trap – again.

Harris still hasn’t agreed to the NBC debate.

CNN “LANDS?” THE FIRST INTERVIEW?

That leads me to the way The Hill presented the next issue. They said, “CNN lands the first interview with Harris,” as if it was an accomplishment. Why do I say that sarcastically? Dana Basch absolutely hates Donald Trump. But that’s not all. Dana’s husband was the chief of staff for Barack Obama.

“Harris, now more than a month into her presidential campaign,” said she’ll interview “Thursday in Georgia with CNN’s Dana Bash. It will be the vice president’s first such sit-down since President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the contest.”

Isn’t that nice of her? She granted an interview, but she will not go alone. She has to drag the white guy Tim Walz, a fellow communist, with her to help her through it.

Oh, and they are taping it. It will not be live! That way, they can remove any flubs.

“The Democratic nominee has been pressured, most especially by GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (Ohio), to field some tough questions and explain why she has changed her policy aims regarding fracking and single-payer, government-run health care since 2019.”

Harris travels with Walz, and she is tightly scripted and constrained from going off script, which would inevitably expose her incompetence.