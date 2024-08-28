RFK Jr. Confirmed the CIA Interfered in the 2020 Election

RFK Jr. confirmed on Tucker’s show yesterday that the CIA openly interfered in the 2020 election. “We only know this, this whole story, recently, because of a release of documents.”

“[Hunter] Biden’s laptop suddenly became an issue about a week before the debate,” Kennedy said. “Anthony Blinken, who was now that secretary of state and who was then the director of President Biden’s campaign, went to Gina Haspel, who is the head of this director of the CIA, and said to her, we need help with this.

“She then got 51 CIA, current and former CIA officers to sign a public letter, which they published, I think, in The New York Times. But they published it somewhere that said that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian hoax.

“That was part of a Russian discernment, disinformation effort to tamper with the presidential election campaign. So, you had the CIA, which is forbidden by its charter from involving itself in any American politics. You had 51 top officers, former and current, who now do a disinformation campaign against the American public to tamper with the election while accusing the Russians of tampering with the election.

“…then a week later, President Biden, when he’s asked about his laptop in the debate, says that it has been debunked by the CIA…

“And that was the end of the issue… all the newspapers picked that up. And it’s highly likely that had an impact on the election. So…that was the entrée of President Biden getting into office. And again, there’s … Democrats who hear me say that story are going to say, oh, he’s just saying that because, you know, he’s a Republican now, right? Which I’m not. But that’s what they say. But it’s not that. It’s just that this was wrong.”

Watch:

MSM MISINFORMATION

Some on social media and in the media, including Politico, claim only former CIA wrote the letter. However, there were at least three prominent current employees. And one, Mike Morell, admitted to his lead role in getting the letter signed.

Former CIA acting director Michael Morell, who previously told Congress he organized the Oct. 19, 2020, letter to give Joe Biden a “talking point” ahead of a debate against then-President Donald Trump, was a contractor at the time, the agency recently confirmed to Congress. According to an interim report from two House committees investigating the matter, former CIA Inspector General David Buckley was also a contractor at the time of the letter.

Another letter-signer, former National Security Agency deputy director Richard Ledgett, was also listed as having the same status at the time of the letter.

The disclosures are contained within an interim report by the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government — which also reveals that then-CIA Director Gina Haspel likely knew about the letter when it was submitted for review.

“The new information included in this report, based on new testimony and declassified documents, shows the potential dangers of a politicized intelligence community,” the interim report by the House panels says.

“Some of the statement’s signatories were on the CIA payroll at the time as contractors, and others had special access to CIA facilities.”

Gina Haspel had to know and approve it. Morell would not have done this without Haspel approving it.

ROBERT KENNEDY ADDRESSED THIS AT OTHER TIMES

Robert F. Kennedy Jr on How the CIA Tampered With the 2020 U.S. Election “There were 51 high level acting or inactive CIA officials who signed a letter saying that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, which was a lie. It was tampering with the U.S. election what… pic.twitter.com/zs2rR8Lu29 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 7, 2024

IS THIS CHINESE DISINFORMATION OR TRUTH?

RFK Jr Confirmed Yesterday That The CIA Interfered In The 2020 Election This needs attention because if The CIA rigged elections in “30 countries” and RFK Jr says they rigged it here in 2020, what’s stopping them from doing it again in 2024? Chinese Foreign Minister: “The… pic.twitter.com/v7ShY2i04N — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 28, 2024