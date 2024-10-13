Democrats Use Trump’s Head as a Soccer Ball in LA Clown World

Communist Saul Alinsky would be very proud of today’s progressive Democrats if he were still alive. They use ridicule and mockery in place of policy discussions and dumb down the population at the same time. It’s a win-win for them. In an art exhibit in LA, they are using Donald Trump’s head as a soccer ball. In another art exhibit, they have a nude statue of DJT with his genitals cut off. Also, a so-called artist statue is touring swing states. It is an enormous nude, flabby DJT sculpture.

Imagine if we took Kamala’s head and started kicking it around.

In truth, this is demented and hateful. Democrats are so anti-hate that they are kicking Trump’s head around.

Many of the progressive left are so open-minded that they’re brainless. They are intolerant and unAmerican.

THIS IS DISGRACEFUL! AN ART EXHIBIT IN LA USES TRUMP’S HEAD AS A SOCCER BALL! @jeffcrouere reports on the inappropriate treatment of President Donald Trump in our country! pic.twitter.com/6v7yFLqRbK — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 12, 2024

Under the guise of ‘art,’ you can do and say anything, even when it concerns a man whom two would-be assassins tried to kill twice.

A cast of #DonaldTrump‘s head was recently used as an unconventional soccer ball … all in the name of art. ⚽ Full UNCENSORED video in bio! : INDECLINE pic.twitter.com/7qMAHL0lDE — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2024