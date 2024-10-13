This Is a Very Nice Compilation of Harris’s Policies

This clip shows who you vote for if you vote for Kamala Harris. It’s an excellent compilation. Although she has flipped-flopped lately, throughout her career, she has been an extremely far-left tyrannical woman.

Kamala plans to raise trillions in new taxes but claims she will reduce them. She had been adamant about banning fracking for years but now says she won’t.

She wants to abolish ICE and thinks it’s wrong to have more cops on the street. Harris wants a mandatory buyback but claims she won’t take anyone’s guns away.

According to Harris, we need to give amnesty to illegals.

Forget keeping your private insurance.

One clip. All of Kamala Harris's flip flops on policy. In her own words.