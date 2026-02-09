Mayor Mamdani’s Policy Has Already Killed People

Eighteen people are now deceased after freezing to death. Not all are homeless, but most are. Three of them OD’d in the freezing cold. Thirteen or more froze on the streets.

The shallow, hollow mayor of New York City won’t remove the homeless from the streets. The homeless are overwhelmingly mentally ill and/or (mostly “and”) drug addicts. In historically cold weather, he left the people on the streets.

He opened shelters, but he won’t forcibly move them there, even though most don’t know what they are.

The deaths during the Arctic blast have been an early test of Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral administration. Ahead of the weekend freeze, Mamdani’s office announced that 60 new hotel rooms would be opened to shelter unhoused individuals, along with 62 warming centers. And during his Friday press briefing, Mamdani made a personal plea to those who were considering braving the cold.

“To those who may consider themselves more comfortable on the streets, I want to speak directly to you,” he said. “Come inside. These temperatures are too low and too dangerous to survive.”

How weak and stupid. He also didn’t get the snow cleared. Some people have cars completely frozen.

Zohran wants to dictate insane authoritarian policies, but he won’t force the homeless to seek safety. Okay, then.