Republicans Still Love Trump & About Those War Polls & the Economy

Republicans love Donald Trump—more than any president’s own party loved them at this particular point. Of 21st-century presidents. Bush was at 77%. Obama was at 77% at this point. However, now, 86% of Republicans approve of the job that Donald Trump is doing at this point. That is higher than either Obama or Bush had within their own parties. Trump’s popularity has not seemed to wear off yet when it comes to the Republican base. Is it President Trump or his agenda and his courage in trying to fulfill it?

Actually, believe it or not, Biden was a bit more popular, and he was a total disaster.

In the strong approval category, Trump is the only one with a majority at this point.

Trump’s right: his endorsements are gold in GOP primaries. He’s like a Ruth or Brady for the GOP. Most people he endorses wins, & even most challengers win vs. incumbents. No wonder: Trump has the highest own party approval of any 21st century prez at this point in term 2. pic.twitter.com/PtuGoa5ei7 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 5, 2026

ABC News looked at three polls on the mixed reviews on strikes of Iran:

87 percent of Democrats oppose our efforts,

81 percent of Republicans are supportive.

While nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and about 6 in 10 independents opposed the strikes in the Post poll, about 8 in 10 Republicans supported it.

Women opposed the strikes by a 26-point margin, while men were roughly split.

Younger Americans were more likely to oppose the strikes as well….

Nearly half, 47%, in the Post poll said the U.S. should stop the military strikes against Iran,

25% said the U.S. should continue striking Iran, and 28% were unsure.

While 76% of Democrats said the U.S. should stop strikes, a narrower majority of Republicans said the U.S. should continue strikes (54%).

Independents said the U.S. should stop rather than continue strikes by about a 3-to-1 margin.

Trafalgar’s polling indicated stronger support for the operation—showing 53 percent overall approval (without regard to partisan identification). A poll of 1,098 respondents from March 1 to March 3.

In other news…

Unfortunately, the stock market is worried about news about the war and jobs; 92,000 jobs were lost in February. People aren’t hiring because of uncertainty. Unemployment is at 4.4%.

Some companies might have to refund some money due to the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs.

President Trump needs to add some certainty to the tariff situation and the war.

Trump’s NEC Director Hassett gives a more positive picture.