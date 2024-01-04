Democrats Want to Throw Republicans Off the Ballot with Trump

Rush Limbaugh used to say that, eventually, Democrats would ban elections. It seemed unlikely. But as he often was, his prediction is coming true. Democrats are trying to ban not just Donald Trump but other Republicans using the same warped theory and twisted notion of the 14th Amendment.

Democrats seek to remove their opponents from ballots by labeling them insurrectionists.

Former congressional candidate Gene Stilp, who’s made headlines by burning MAGA flags with swastikas outside courthouses, filed the challenge.

Stilp wants to ban Republicans like Scott Perry from running for office. The lawsuit also mentions Secretary of State Al Schmidt. If he won, it would affect more than a hundred Republicans.

DEMOCRATS ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

Democrats are weaponizing the Constitution, which they’ve done before.

It is chilling. Democrats on X are cheering him on, calling Republicans liars and traitors, and claiming Stilp honorable for standing up for democracy as he attempts to dismantle democracy. Who knows who these posters are? They could come from one radical leftist organization.

Democrats have a lot of tricks in their bags to cheat in an election. Even if they don’t win this in court now, they might at a later date. In the meantime, they are forcing their opponents to spend a lot of money on court cases.

It also came on the same day as Pennsylvania state Sen. Art Haywood (D-Montgomery) announced a complaint to the Senate Ethics Committee against state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin), alleging that Mastriano also played a role in the plot to overturn the election.

Haywood said the complaint is based on evidence gathered by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a [Soros-funded] nonprofit government accountability group that also brought the Colorado lawsuit on behalf of voters there.

CREW also brought lawsuits to remove Donald Trump from the ballot.

This plan is a long time in the making. This is what the then-secretary of state, now Gov. Shapiro, wrote on X more than two years ago.

Representative Perry ought to familiarize himself with Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of our Constitution. There must be consequences for this conduct.https://t.co/09boH490Pv — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) January 24, 2021

All Democrats have to do is pretend Republicans are Nazis which is what they are.

Democrats are dismantling our Constitutional Republic.

These are the Republicans they would like to get rid of for simply attending a rally and believing the 2020 election was corrupted.

There IS a way! pic.twitter.com/bbWSyfVYXm —  Gen XYZ United 2024 ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@GenXYZ454135302) January 3, 2024

