NYC Mayor Adams Sues Texas Bus Companies for $708 Million

How undemocratic is it for a mayor to sue a Texas bus company for transporting migrants who want to come to his sanctuary city, even as the president sends far more?

Adams is suing for $708 million. He clearly wants to bankrupt the bus companies. Why he won’t sue Joe Biden is the real question.

Adams is suing more than a dozen charter buses and transportation companies. He wants to make sure they don’t profit in any way from taking the poor migrants who only want to have a better life in New York.

“New York City has and will always do our part to manage this humanitarian crisis, but we cannot bear the cost of reckless political ploys from the state of Texas alone,” Adams said in a statement.” Today, we are taking legal action against seventeen countries that have taken part in Texas governor Abbott’s scheme to transport tens of thousands of migrants to New York City in an attempt to overwhelm our social services system.”

What makes this so odd is the fact that President Biden, who was sending 90% of the migrants around the country, is destroying the entire country, not just the social service system, but Adams isn’t concerned about that.

Absurdly, Adam claims that bus companies are breaking New York State law by not caring for the migrants.

Politicians like Adams have no core and no values. This lawsuit should be thrown out, but the US is unrecognizable, with radical far-left judges filling up the court system.

