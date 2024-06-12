AG Garland Is Above the Law

On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled House narrowly voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. Merrick Garland refuses to respond to a congressional subpoena. He’s lawless and above the law. Ironically, he is the top law enforcer in the land.

Attorney General Merrick Garland believes he’s above the law and doesn’t have to comply with legally issued Congressional subpoenas. Today, the House held Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. Garland has completely weaponized the Department of Justice against the American… pic.twitter.com/HTwuveR48j — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 12, 2024

The vote was 216-207, with one Republican, Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, joining all Democrats in voting no. Seven Democrats and one Republican did not vote.

At issue was Garland’s failure to hand over audio of special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Joe Biden about his handling of classified documents. Republicans had demanded the audio after Hur declined to prosecute Biden, in part because a jury might sympathize with him as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Democrats countered that the full transcript of the Biden interview had already been released to the public and warned that Republicans could manipulate the audio.

They already admitted to manipulating the transcript. They took out Biden’s “ums” and “uhs” and who knows what else.

Garland refused to respond to a subpoena because he said it was not legitimate. Garland committed the crime for which Steve Bannon is going to jail. However, Democrats are above the law.

Biden and his administration have asserted executive privilege in refusing to hand over the audio. NBC News reported that it all but eliminated the possibility that Garland would be prosecuted for ignoring the subpoenas.

That only applies to Democrat presidents. Trump was deprived of presidential privilege.

Since Garland is the one who responds to contempt charges, nothing will happen.

Democrats are above the law. They are a threat to democracy.

@RepAndyBiggsAZ torches Garland over refusing to hand over the tapes from the Hur investigation. Biden apparently making car noises and other nonsense pic.twitter.com/MQLhzkDjtL — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) June 4, 2024

