Democrats Weighed in on “Political Persecution” of Donald Trump

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats weighed in on the indictment [by the perfectly serious and astute grand jury] and said it shows “no one is above the law, not even a former president of the United States.“

Democrats have no problem with the fishing expedition aspect or the beyond the statute of limitations aspect. They also don’t mind that several of their prosecutors didn’t find a crime, and Stormy lost her civil case.

Warren, a class A socialist, sees this as a significant moment in history and a testament to the criminal justice system’s functionality [all questions of constitutionality aside].

“This is a very sober time for our country, a real moment in history,” Warren told “CBS Mornings” on Friday as she weighed in. “And yet I think the most important part of this is to say that a foundational piece of our democracy is holding – that it is possible to have an independent investigation, to go wherever the facts lead, and then to follow the process through.”

“Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges after a New York grand jury investigated the circumstances surrounding a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 voted to indict him. The details of the charge or charges have not been disclosed,” CBS News reports.

Trump called the indictment “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history” in a statement on Thursday. According to Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, the former president is “upset” and “angry” but “not worried at all.”

If Americans support political persecutions, we no longer have law in this land for anyone. Democrats are thrilled that Trump is indicted. They don’t seem to care about what. They will rue the day. One day, they will come for them.

When Hillary erased 30,000 documents and held all illegally in an unsecured place, no Democrat cared. For her campaign finance violations, she settled for $118,000 in 2022.

It looks like Joe Biden and his family might be above the law.

2019 Liz weighed in:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on if she would vote to impeach President trump: “We have to establish the principle no one is above the law.” #demdebate pic.twitter.com/CdWt05vq45 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 21, 2019

2023 Liz weighed in:

ICYMI: Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on ABC’s ‘This Week’ on Sunday morning, where she discussed the reported looming indictment of former President Donald Trump. ‘No one is above the law … there’s no reason to protest this,’ Warren said. pic.twitter.com/11D4bHaxH1 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 21, 2023

Related