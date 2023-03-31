A3P, DJT Lawfare: “Democrats Have Really Crossed the Rubicon”

Mike Davis, founder of A3P, told Jesse Watters on his show last evening that “Democrats have really crossed the Rubicon” on the anti-Donald Trump lawfare. He referenced Alvin Bragg as one of Soros’s prosecutors. [This is the ultimate in misuse of the Justice system and Democrats are following Soros into the sewer.]

“He’s clearly a political coward. He’s a George Soros-funded puppet prosecutor, and the Democrats have really crossed the Rubicon here. I don’t know how you come back from this as a country when you are coming up with these bogus, trumped-up charges to go after your political enemies.

This is part of a pattern by the Democrats going back five years, six years since even before Trump was the president. They’ve gone after him constantly. They know these charges are bogus. That’s why Alvin Bragg pushed the prior DA to decline these charges, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney declined these charges, the Federal Election Commission declined these charges.

Now that Alvin Bragg got a million dollars from George Soros who became his political puppet, now they want to bring these charges. This is going to make the limousine liberals in Manhattan very, very happy. But it’s very, very bad for our country,” Davis said.

“I mean, that’s the problem. We’re crossing the Rubicon here. We have a President of the United States, Joe Biden, who is clearly compromised, he is compromised. We have the bank records, subpoenaed bank records, where Joe Biden, and his family, has taken a million dollars from the CCP, and they’re not going to do anything about this. A president who’s compromised by China and Ukraine, but they’re gonna go after a former president and potentially a future president because he settled a nuisance claim with Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

Somehow this is a federal felony under our campaign finance laws…Who’s Alvin Bragg going to bring into this trial? They’re gonna bring in a disbarred, felon of an attorney and a former stripper as their star witnesses here. This is Banana Republic-level stuff. And maybe that’s what today’s Democrats want, these leftists want. They’re trying to destroy our country, and they are well on their way,” added Davis.

“This is Trump derangement in the extreme. Again, this is probably good for Alvin Bragg in Manhattan with his crazy leftists in Manhattan. These limousine liberals will be very happy until they get, you know, when they’re diverting the Manhattan DA’s office to go after Trump on these bogus charges. And they’re not prosecuting people who are raping and murdering and carjacking. Maybe these limousine liberals will get mugged by reality,” Davis continued.

“You certainly can’t trust these George Soros-funded prosecutors. Look at what they’re doing. We have a Garland-appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith going after President Trump for the non-crime of having his presidential records in the office of former President at Mar-A-Lago, which is allowed by the Presidential Records Act.

You have that Fulton County DA, Fani Willis, going after Trump for objecting to a presidential election, which you’re allowed to do under the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Democrats did it in 1969, 2001, 2005, 2017. But now they’re going to get Trump about this, and now they’re going after him for settling a nuisance claim from 2016. This is part of a pattern by the Democrats. They are afraid they can’t beat him in the polls, so they’re going to indict him,” concluded Davis.

Donald Trump’s attorney responded to the “astounding bad moment in the history of this country.”

