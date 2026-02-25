Democrats Will Behave Childishly This Evening

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has given Democrats two options for tonight’s State of the Union. They can sit in silence or attend the counterprogram: The People’s State of the Union. That sounds like a communist version of the State of the Union.

They’re afraid their followers will watch the President and like what he has to say.

Some who attend the SOTU will wear white, as if they suddenly care about Epstein’s victims despite ignoring it through two Democrat administrations.

Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Tina Smith of Minnesota, and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland are set to attend, along with Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Becca Balint of Vermont, and Greg Casar of Texas.

They are among the most communistic of Democrats.

“If Trump will not honor the American people, then the people should turn off his remarks and turn toward each other – toward their neighbors, their communities, and the real power of this country,” Markey said in a statement.

There is a second counterprogram.

Another counterprogramming event is taking place at the National Press Club earlier in the night called the “State of the Swamp.” Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon is set to attend, along with Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Dan Goldman of New York, and Eugene Vindman of Virginia, among others.

Other Democrats will boycott the counterprogram.

“I think it’s detestable that members would boycott the speech,” Johnson told CBS News ahead of the address. “We’ve never done that. It doesn’t matter if there’s a Democrat president, you go and respect the office, you respect the decorum, the institution, and the tradition of having had this speech made, and it’s sad to me that Democrats are choosing to opt out of that.”

Jeffries then ran to the mic to bash “bully” Trump.