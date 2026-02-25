Reps Thomas Massie & Nancy Mace Will Sit With Democrats

Rep. Massie will sit with Democrats tonight to show bipartisan unity, he says. According to ABC News, Massie will also be sitting beside U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). The two lawmakers co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forced the DOJ to release millions of files related to the Epstein investigation. Khanna has invited Haley Robson, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse, as his guest for Trump’s address, ABC News reports.

Massie invited his wife as his guest since President Trump criticized her. He thinks President Trump will attack him tonight. However, he said he hopes the President gives a great speech that includes cuts like the DOGE cuts.

Ro Khanna is a far-left talking point. He’s bringing a “victim” who was actually an Epstein recruiter.

Ro Khanna is bringing a sex trafficker to the State of the Union. This person spent two years recruiting girls for Epstein. She was an adult for at least some of the time that she was recruiting. She sent her friends to Epstein. Anything for some political theater, right Ro? pic.twitter.com/38VcCvHJjj — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 24, 2026

In addition to Massie, Rep. Nancy Mace will sit with Democrats.

“I am wearing Virginia Giuffre Roberts’ butterfly pin her brother gave me yesterday,” Mace said Tuesday. Virginia Giuffre was an Epstein accuser who committed suicide last year.

Why are they sitting with Democrats on Epstein? Democrats are screaming about Epstein solely for political reasons.

President Trump has ordered all the Epstein files released more than once.