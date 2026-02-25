Ro Khanna Is Bringing a Sex Trafficker to the SOTU Tonight

So one of the four men that Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna falsely accused of being part of the Epstein trafficking ring was a Brooklyn auto mechanic who was fired after Khanna read his name on the House floor.

Fortunately, after it came out that he was merely in an FBI lineup, they rehired him. The humiliation couldn’t have been pleasant. The men can’t sue Khanna and Massie because they are protected by the Speech and Debate clause.

Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna almost destroyed this innocent man’s life because they recklessly put his name out with five others, mostly on a dare. They didn’t bother to research.

Khanna and Massie will sit together at tonight’s SOTU, and Khanna is bringing a so-called victim who was actually an Epstein recruiter and co-conspirator. At least for some of the time, she worked for Epstein.

Khanna is still calling her a victim. I wonder how her victims feel about that.

“Victim” Haley Robinson said she was a “Heidi Fleiss,” in other words, a madam. He calls her a “heroic survivor.”