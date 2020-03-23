Democrats will tank your stock and retirement portfolio

Last week, Democrats trashed Republicans for not rushing to vote for the hurried multi-billion dollar stimulus package given to them at 9 p.m. Democrats put together a stimulus plan of several hundred pages and gave everyone 12 hours to review it. Senate Republicans took 48 hours to go over it and the media attacked them for it.

This week, Dick Durbin negotiated the new trillion-dollar rescue package, and then voted to filibuster after Marxist Pelosi flew in, demanding changes. The media is trashing Republicans, not Democrats. It is Democrats who killed off the stock futures last night and the market today.

Pelosi has boasted that she knows she has Republicans over a barrel.

Nancy Pelosi flew back to Washington to announce she had her own plans after Democrats and Republicans co-wrote a bill. Democrats are in large part responsible for whatever happens to the markets today.

These bills should be small, targeted, clean bills, which helps eliminate the wishlists and the pork fillings.

Nevertheless, even a disaster relief bill is filled with gifts for donors and powerful voting blocs.

THE FEDERAL RESERVE STEPS IN

The Federal Reserve stepped in Monday to try to salvage the Pelosi mess with a slew of actions designed to support the financial markets, to include an unlimited amount of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

“While great uncertainty remains, it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions,” the U.S. central bank said in a statement. “Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate.”

THE MEDIA WHORES

The media only plays on the side of Democrats, which is why most Americans don’t believe anything they say, even when they tell the truth. The press needs to stop acting like whores.

This is the evolving headline for one NY Times story:

This is the headline from 07:47 this morning, with no mention of the Democrats trashing the bill feverishly worked on by Democrats and Republicans: