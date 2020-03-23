Joe Biden’s replacement is being groomed

Don’t doubt for a minute that Democrats [socialists] have a backup plan for the quickly-deteriorating Joe Biden. Don’t doubt me on this.
Democrats have found their new candidate should the miraculously disappearing Joe Biden fall completely apart by November.
This is a stage and we all must play our part.
The stand-in appears to be Andrew Cuomo, also known as ‘America’s Dad,’ who also “will lead the way.” He’s taken over the coronavirus news day and night with his public service messages.
A website — conservative treehouse — posted this Andrew Cuomo video clip that was aired on NBC faux news:
The video is nauseatingly phony and produced for maximum effect. The music, the drama, the photo to the right, are all meant to make you think he’s the new American hero. In reality, he’s a far-left hero who rules New York like a dictator.
Far-left Samantha Bee is promoting him as well:
Come oh! Would be the worst thing for this Nation.
If this jerk becomes the nominee, I’m betting Bernie’s supporters will do what they did during Trump’s inauguration; loot, riot and burn. And this time they won’t need marching orders from their masters who created ANTIFA.
Are you not wildly entertained? Delegitimizing has consequences and now the poison hopey changey fruit is in full blossom.
Don’t ever doubt that the vulture known as Hillary will come swooping in and she doesn’t care if she gets to rule over Ozymandias for only a short while.
The comrades have worked for over 100 years to destroy this republic and they think that zero hour is here.
Yep. everyday he gives a press briefing sitting at that desk and gets full commercial free coverage from MSNBC/CNN/FOX……………where’s Joe Biden????? he is the presumed dem nominee and you would think the press would want his take on how he would handle the crisis !!!!!!!