Democrats Won’t Give Emergency Funds to Maui & Florida Without Billions for Ukraine

Democrats won’t give any relief to Maui and Florida unless Republicans agree to a $24 billion package for Ukraine. They plan to give a lot less to Maui. Maui probably needs $6 billion and FEMA is asking for $12 billion.

These Americans are in dire straits. We need to do whatever we can do for THEM!

🚨 HAWAIIANS ARE OUTRAGED 🚨 Biden ties Maui relief funds to Ukraine bill Biden is holding Maui hostage by slipping an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine into the disaster relief bill for Maui . #Ukraine #Maui #Lahaina #MauiFire #LahainaFire #Biden pic.twitter.com/5e7pIbdQOo — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) August 27, 2023

Sen. Tammy Duckworth let it be known that she will block a plan put forth by Sen. Rick Scott to provide aid for the Maui fires and Hurricane Idalia because it doesn’t include Joe Biden’s demand for another $23 billion for Ukraine.

Aid for a foreign country tied to a bill funding disaster relief for suffering Americans makes no sense whatsoever. They have nothing to do with each other.

Scott responded to Duckworth’s threat.

“It’s unbelievable that anyone in Washington would try to delay the delivery of disaster aid to American families fighting to get back on their feet,” he said. “This helps Florida, Hawaii, California … ALL AMERICANS. Americans should ALWAYS come first.”

Rep. Byron Donalds also responded on X.

“Disaster recovery relief for Florida, Hawaii, & other states reeling from recent disasters should NOT be attached to additional money for Ukraine. We must put the American people & the homeland FIRST. Shelling out billions to Ukraine on the backs of hurting Americans is wrong.”

Disaster recovery relief for Florida, Hawaii, & other states reeling from recent disasters should NOT be attached to additional money for Ukraine. We must put the American people & the homeland FIRST. Shelling out billions to Ukraine on the backs of hurting Americans is wrong. pic.twitter.com/R5VXAVX89v — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 31, 2023

He’s just so awful:

Biden: I don’t believe DeSantis is going to be there today Reporter: Do you have a message for him? Biden: We’re going to take care of Florida pic.twitter.com/mkgnK5BxcS — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2023

