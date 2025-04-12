Democrats’ Word of the Week & a Performance by Rep. Swalwell

The word of the week, which will be repeated ad nauseum until you believe it, is “chaos!” It’s not a coincidence that they all use the same word. It’s the Joseph Goebbels approach to brainwashing. It’s why you hear the same chants over and over.

Why don’t they just create an agenda people want to vote for?

This next video is so true. Democrats will define everything Trump does in error as chaos. I read an article this morning about President Trump humiliating himself getting on Air Force One by not closing his umbrella correctly. Mainstream media is insufferable and a joke.

Fang Fang’s boyfriend, Eric Swalwell, acted in his own staged video, yelling at a few seniors through a bullhorn. Everything from the left is choreographed.

Democrats perform in Arizona while Tom Homan is speaking. They desperately want that border open. It’s almost as if they know all the people coming illegally will vote for them for generations.

How is it that Democrats get away with passing a dementia patient off as a strong leader for four years when we all knew it wasn’t true? Answer: By staged events and smearing anyone who disagrees as their radical friends cancel political opponents.


