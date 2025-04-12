Democrats’ Word of the Week & a Performance by Rep. Swalwell

The word of the week, which will be repeated ad nauseum until you believe it, is “chaos!” It’s not a coincidence that they all use the same word. It’s the Joseph Goebbels approach to brainwashing. It’s why you hear the same chants over and over.

Why don’t they just create an agenda people want to vote for?

The word has gone out: “CHAOS!” pic.twitter.com/KTCVv7UpHM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

This next video is so true. Democrats will define everything Trump does in error as chaos. I read an article this morning about President Trump humiliating himself getting on Air Force One by not closing his umbrella correctly. Mainstream media is insufferable and a joke.

Democrat strategy: Chaos legs, theater kids battling to see who has the most disgust face….and being embarrassed? This is good. pic.twitter.com/A2IeV1JdJn — Angela (@ms_babyrussell) March 1, 2025

Fang Fang’s boyfriend, Eric Swalwell, acted in his own staged video, yelling at a few seniors through a bullhorn. Everything from the left is choreographed.

Eric Swalwell releases staged video of himself yelling at a handful of elderly protestors with a bullhorn. “Stay in the fight!” The absolute state of Democrat social media. pic.twitter.com/SUISQmiGjU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

Democrats perform in Arizona while Tom Homan is speaking. They desperately want that border open. It’s almost as if they know all the people coming illegally will vote for them for generations.

Democrats in Arizona staged a WALK OUT to protest Trump’s border policies & deportations while Tom Homan was speaking about border related operations. Absolutely disgusting. Democrats want criminals who harm Americans to roam around our country. pic.twitter.com/tmY181H591 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2025

How is it that Democrats get away with passing a dementia patient off as a strong leader for four years when we all knew it wasn’t true? Answer: By staged events and smearing anyone who disagrees as their radical friends cancel political opponents.

A confused Biden is guided into place — despite giant Xs taped to the floor: “Right here?” pic.twitter.com/36pNl1Df1W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

