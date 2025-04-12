President Trump Turns Federal Border Land Into Military Installations

M Dowling
President Trump has authorized military control of the border.

As the US military positioned itself in Panama to take back the Canal, President Trump ordered the military to control federal land on the border. He signed the Executive Order in January and sent some troops then. The difference now is that he has turned federal land into military installations for hundreds of miles.

Mexico’s President recently warned President Trump not to use drones against the cartels on Mexican soil.

President Trump is designating land areas along the border as military. If illegal aliens wander onto it, as they’ll have to to cross the border, they will be guilty of trespassing on a military installation. The rules and penalties are more severe.

Cartels are the major targets of the operation.


