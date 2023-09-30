Libs of TikTok, Chaya Raichik, is researching demonetized words on Twitter. She had ten to start. She’s performing a service. I hope others jump in to help her.

I can often tell what words I can no longer use by dictating into WORD and getting **** instead of the actual word. Pornography comes out as ***********.

BTW- this list is just the beginning. I’m not done yet. I will keep adding to this list. — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 28, 2023

Elon Musk said he’d fix it.

HOLY SH*T! Elon name dropped me in his Twitter Space and said he saw my list of demonetized words that I reported on. Promises to fix it. “This list needs to be trimmed” – @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Ap66TQCmMp — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 28, 2023

He has begun to fix it.

BREAKING: It appears 7/10 of these words were fixed and are now monetized! The 3 words that will still demonetize a tweet are: 1. Tr*ns

2. P0*n

3. Ug*y Thank you @elonmusk and thank you to everyone who shared and brought attention to this! https://t.co/Mbm0gJS1M2 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 29, 2023

