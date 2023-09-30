Libs of TikTok, Chaya Raichik, is researching demonetized words on Twitter. She had ten to start. She’s performing a service. I hope others jump in to help her.
I can often tell what words I can no longer use by dictating into WORD and getting **** instead of the actual word. Pornography comes out as ***********.
BTW- this list is just the beginning. I’m not done yet. I will keep adding to this list.
— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 28, 2023
Elon Musk said he’d fix it.
HOLY SH*T! Elon name dropped me in his Twitter Space and said he saw my list of demonetized words that I reported on. Promises to fix it.
“This list needs to be trimmed” – @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Ap66TQCmMp
— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 28, 2023
He has begun to fix it.
BREAKING: It appears 7/10 of these words were fixed and are now monetized! The 3 words that will still demonetize a tweet are:
1. Tr*ns
2. P0*n
3. Ug*y
Thank you @elonmusk and thank you to everyone who shared and brought attention to this! https://t.co/Mbm0gJS1M2
— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 29, 2023
Unless you ‘join’ Twitter it’s pointless going there.