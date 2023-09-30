Demonetized Words on Twitter

Libs of TikTok, Chaya Raichik, is researching demonetized words on Twitter. She had ten to start. She’s performing a service. I hope others jump in to help her.

I can often tell what words I can no longer use by dictating into WORD and getting **** instead of the actual word. Pornography comes out as ***********.

Elon Musk said he’d fix it.

He has begun to fix it.


Greg
Guest
Greg
1 hour ago

Unless you ‘join’ Twitter it’s pointless going there.

0
Reply
