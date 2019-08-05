Demons of El Paso Killer’s Father Sheds Some Light

Patrick Crusius’ father John Bryan Crusius wrote a memoir explaining his forty years of drug and alcohol addiction. It cost him his first marriage and his 18-year marriage with the killer’s mother.

It doesn’t give answers but sheds light on how this killer came to be. There is nothing about how he came to his decision to kill Mexican people, but if you look at the killer’s alleged manifesto below, it contains thoughts from cultural Marxism and it is hate-filled. One has to wonder if the killer was on drugs.

The father’s odd book, titled, Life Enthusiasm: A Path to Purpose Beyond Recovery, is odd. In his rambling memoir, he says he had a conversation with Jesus in a vision and had a spiritual encounter with his dead grandmother, Mabel.

The killer’s father reveals that he struggled with mental health problems that impacted his four children – the son from his first marriage, Austin, who he left in California with his ex-wife Kathleen, and his three children from his second marriage to Lori – Patrick; his twin sister Emily; and their older brother Blake.

He practices as a therapist and refers to himself as “an infused being therapist.” He also calls it “Spirit-Infused” Recovery Therapy.

Crusius took drugs including Vicodin, Quaaludes, hallucinogenics, and magic mushrooms for forty years. He was also an alcoholic and a therapist, as his book reveals.

In a sample of what is in the book on Amazon, he describes his brother as detached but caring. He talks about how his wife relegated to an upstairs area of the house until, one day, his wife knocked on the door and handed him divorce papers.

He was depressed by that and the thought of separation from his children and wrote that he “descended into a profound and unsustainable apathy in which life no longer seemed purposeful or worthwhile” after “thirty years of dependence on mind-altering chemicals’.”

APATHY AND ANGER IN FATHER AND SON

That is interesting since the killer had the same disconnected feelings of apathy.

On his LinkedIn page in 2015 on the ‘about’ page, the killer Patrick wrote: “I’m not really motivated to do anything more than what’s necessary to get by,” he wrote on the page. “Working in general sucks, but I guess a career in Software Development suits me well. I spend about 8 hours every day on the computer so that counts as technology experience I guess. Pretty much gonna see what technology careers present themselves; go with the wind.”

In the book, the father describes how upset he became when he found out his wife left the kids and went to Oklahoma, apparently with a significant other. He claims he went into a trance and stole a hard drive and a shirt in a store and was arrested.

After spending Christmas Eve and Christmas in jail, he posted bail. His detached brother came to get him.

His wife ordered him out of the house and he described feelings of apathy and anger. His anger came out at work, all the while he was assessing patients.

He talks about an alcoholic geologist father and an enabler mother. Bemoans being the less-appreciated son and then describes his plunge into substance abuse.

At this point, the sample prologue ends and you would have to pay just under $10 for the kindle version of the book.

He claims he has kicked drugs and alcohol through a synthesis of talk therapy with “multiple energy modalities.” From that, he is infused with “spiritual principles, sound healing, guided meditation, life force energy, and other eclectic methods with traditional talk therapy.”

His cure came too late for his son.

THE MANIFESTO

The killer — if he wrote the manifesto — is a very confused, irrational, angry, and hate-filled 21-year old who celebrated his birthday the same week he killed 20 innocent people. He’s concerned about the climate and claims corporations are ruining the planet. He is angry about imperialism. And, contrary to what the left wants you to believe, white supremacists aren’t right or left. They’re something else, but he is a white supremacist.

This is so fucked up.

Shooter Patrick Crusius’s manifesto.

THE FATHER’S SOCIAL MEDIA

This is the father’s LinkedIn page and Twitter profile — looks like he responded to presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on something. It’s meaningless except that he’s that type of therapist.

