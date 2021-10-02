Dems approve accused liar & domestic terrorist to head Bureau of Land Management

















Accused domestic terrorist Tracy Stone-Manning was approved by the Democrats in the Senate to run land management on a party-line vote.

The former Earth First! zealot involved in a 1989 tree-spiking plot will be in charge of managing vast swaths of Western lands.

The Senate voted to approve the nominee with no Republicans voting for her.

“Tracy Stone-Manning misled Montanans and the United States Senate about her involvement in an ecoterrorism tree spiking crime, which greatly damaged her credibility and public trust,” said Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican, after the vote.

“It’s now up to Stone-Manning to rebuild trust with Montanans, stakeholders, including loggers and Bureau of Land Management employees, and show that she will lead the agency in a bipartisan and pragmatic way,” he said.

The vote came after a two-hour debate marked by heated speeches from Senate Republicans, who denounced her as a “radical,” an ecoterrorist,” “wholly unqualified,” and decried her nomination as “an insult to the American West.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming Republican, said that she thought that the Senate would be united in its “opposition to ecoterrorism.”

“And yet in about an hour, the Senate will be voting to confirm a known ecoterrorist collaborator to lead one of the most consequential land-management agencies,” she said during the floor debate. “I’m flabbergasted,” said, adding, “I’m aghast. I’m horrified.”

DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming wanted Biden nominee Tracy Stone-Manning eliminated for having sent a threatening letter to the Forest Service and linking to an eco-terrorist group. She got away with it by selling out her roommate, turning states’ evidence to save herself. Stone-Manning continues as a radical within the law. Additionally, she recently lied about it.

“Tracy Stone-Manning collaborated with eco-terrorists,” Barrasso said, according to the Daily Caller. “She worked with extreme environmental activists who spiked trees, threatening the lives and livelihoods of loggers.” Here is the letter written by Tracy Stone Manning and just now quoted by @SenJohnBarrasso. Investigators referred to TSM as “the nastiest of suspects.” pic.twitter.com/oSIH3ljKJW — Larry Behrens (@larrybehrens) September 30, 2021 POPULATION CONTROL “The origin of our abuses is us. If there were fewer of us, we would have less impact,” states Stone-Manning’s thesis, which was first flagged by the Daily Caller on Thursday. “We must consume less, and more importantly, we must breed fewer consuming humans.” Stone-Manning repeated the same push in a television ad script she wrote for her thesis, as well. “I know it would be my third baby, but there’s not a population problem here like in Africa or India…,” the woman says in the script. “And besides, smart people like Bob and me should be the people having kids.” “The point is a simple one,” Stone-Manning wrote of the ads in her thesis. “Harshly, the ads say that the earth can’t afford Americans. More softly, they ask people to think about how their family planning choices affect the planet.” The thesis also claims that cattle grazing on public lands is “destroying the West.” If confirmed, Stone-Manning would oversee an agency that, according to the BLM website, “manages livestock grazing on 155 million acres” of public lands. This lunatic will destroy ranching if she can.

Related















