McConnell saves Dems to fight another day

















There is infighting in the Democrat Party, and not-as-radical Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin refuse to sign onto Biden’s radical 3.5 trillion spending plan. Leftists are furious because they know this is their last chance to push their agenda through before the 2022 mid-terms.

Republicans blocked the $3.5 trillion package from passing. But just a few days ago, McConnell caved and agreed to save the Democrats from their government shutdown disaster. He helped pass a “continuing resolution” to keep the government funded for a couple more weeks.

He had help:

LIST: 15 Republicans joined all Democrats to keep the government open through Dec. 3 and avert a shutdown: – Blunt

– Burr

– Capito

– Cassidy

– Collins

– Cornyn

– Graham

– Kennedy

– McConnell

– Murkowski

– Romney

– Rounds

– Shelby

– Tillis

– Young — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2021

It allowed Democrats to continue with their radical agenda. They would have had to give it up had he held the line.

Even the $1.5 trillion has plenty of these awful socialist agenda items:

Red Alert 🚨🚨🚨

New York Post Journalist breaks down Democrat 3.5 Trillion “infrastructure” Bill as: 1. the Green New deal socialist nail in America’s coffin 2. Democrats quest to take over all elections that guarantee their full & permanent power Call Senate to VOTE NO pic.twitter.com/8vI6TTSNgF — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 29, 2021

McConnell should have fought for border control and demanded the vaccine mandate be blocked.

Instead, McConnell saved the Democrats, got nothing in return, and has now given the Democrats weeks to whip up the votes to pass their radical agenda.

Republicans are already offering to “compromise” with Democrats. Instead of voting for 3.5 trillion, GOPers are offering to vote for a 1.5 trillion bill.

The $1.5 trillion is still filled with socialist items.

The border is being overrun, and Biden is destroying Americans’ liberty. Why aren’t they ranting about it?

They are planning to surrender. Hold their feet to the fire. Call your representatives and senators and tell them what you want them to fight. We didn’t vote for them to wave the white flag.

