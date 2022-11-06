Dems Are Conditioning Americans to Eliminate Free Speech

It’s no mystery that Democrats are trying to kill free speech from their control of social media, media, and various attempts to control newsrooms that don’t comply. It has just gotten worse. Far-left Senator Dick Durban, head of the Judiciary, has a new definition conditioning Americans going forward that he tweeted out: Free speech does not include spreading misinformation to downplay political violence.

Naturally, he’s not referring to Democrat violence.

You might as well end the First Amendment if they succeed. Democrats are redefining free speech in such a way as it eliminates it.

In other words, this senator, a lawyer, violating his oath of office and devoid of knowledge of the Constitution, is telling Americans free speech is the speech he agrees with.

THE CONDITIONING

Free speech does not include spreading misinformation to downplay political violence. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 1, 2022

Twitter added a note to give context to the statement if you are a Birdwatcher.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know:

There is no free speech exception covering “misinformation to downplay political violence.” If there were, for example, then Holocaust denialism could be prosecuted. (It is not.) The Supreme Court has said even false speech and advocacy of violence are generally protected. mtsu.edu/first-amendmen… mtsu.edu/first-amendment…

CONTROLLING THE FLOW OF INFORMATION TO WIN ELECTIONS

Glenn Greenwald discussed it on ‘Ingraham’ this week, addressing the Democrats’ end goal. Every dictator believes what Durban said, Greenwald noted.

“Democrats concluded since 2016 that the only way they can win elections is to control the flow of information over the Internet. They are redefining what free speech is; to mean information that is false as the government defines it can be constrained, and those who express it can be Punished,” Greenwald said.

Democrats see a much larger role for government in determining free speech.

A former FBI Assistant Director, Frank Figliuzzi, repeated the idea to condition Americans. He said, “It’s not free speech without responsibility. We are duped into thinking we have the right to say whatever you want even if people are getting killed. We have become numb to the violent radicals and duped into thinking that’s free speech.”

That is a shocking lie.

Greenwald says, “This is not an issue where people disagree with Democrats about free speech. They regard censorship as central. That means you could roundup” reporters who spread disinformation.

He added, “They are trying to condition Americans to believe there is a greater role for the State in deciding what is true or false.”

Laura Ingraham said they want to go global on the definition. France ordered Rumble to kick RT off their platform, and they refused. Instead, they pulled Rumble from the country and are looking into a legal challenge.

Greenwald noted that at the beginning of the Ukraine War, the EU made it illegal to view Russia State media. That should be an individual choice. This is a case of foreigners trying to tell Americans what they are allowed to hear and read.

WATCH:

