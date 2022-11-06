“Prime Candidate” to Run NATO Is Pro-WEF, Armed Azovs, Iced Truckers

According to the New York Times, the US wants a woman, preferably an official of Ukrainian descent, to run NATO. The “prime candidate” favored by Washington is Canada’s Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, the New York Times reported on Friday. She would replace outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Freeland is the granddaughter of a WWII Ukrainian Nazi collaborator. If they pick her, it’s obvious they have no intention of ending this war, and could be turning NATO over to the WEF in part. She is also on the Board of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

WHO IS CHRYSTIA FREELAND

The NWO finance minister and prime NATO candidate, Chrystia Freeland seized truckers’ and other protesters’ bank accounts, credit cards, and money earned from crowdsourcing during the Trucker Freedom Protest in Canada. She also went after their families’ accounts as well. People who donated to crowdsourcing platforms to help the truckers also faced debanking. Some people and businesses have lost their jobs or businesses because they donated to GoFundeMe or GiveSendGo.

Chrystia Freeland is considered a top candidate for Prime Minister. Her support to neo-Nazis and her association with George Soros should keep her from office. But, instead, it will help her.

Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian finance minister who calls truckers ‘terrorists’, has a dark family secret. Her grandfather, Mykhailo Chomiak, was a German Nazi propagandist right up to the German surrender. Chomiak’s family only moved to Canada after the Third Reich was defeated. The problem is she still supports Nazis.

She, a loyal Ukrainian, helped arm the anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi battalions in Ukraine, including the Azovs. Chrystia Freeland, as the Foreign Minister of one of the world’s more resilient liberal democracies, sold arms and sent Canadian soldiers to train neo-Nazi groups to hold back Russian military aggression.

Freeland is known to schmooze with the evil leftist George Soros.

The bloc reportedly aims to install a woman at its helm for the first time, with other likely contenders being Estonian premier Kaja Kallas, Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, former president of Croatia, who was also Zagreb’s ambassador to Washington. The “strong contenders” list provided by the NYT has been floating around for months.

Picking a woman rather than the best person is typical of Marxist politics.

This is still months away. Stoltenberg’s term was extended to late 2023 due to the war, and it could extend further.

THE PRIME CANDIDATE IS A TRUDEAUITE

Still, Freeland is believed to be the “prime candidate” for the post of NATO chief, favored by the US.

“Where any of the candidates come down on support for Ukraine in the war against Russia will be a critical factor,” the paper writes.

Freeland, whose mother was Ukrainian, is known to have a strong pro-Ukrainian stance. She is the granddaughter of Michael Chomiak. The NYT leaves out the bad and only describes him as a “grateful immigrant to Canada” who was, during World War Two, a “younger man involved with a Ukrainian nationalist movement that saw the Nazis as useful foils to counter the Soviets.”

However, the paper didn’t mention that Chomiak was a prominent Ukrainian Nazi collaborator and the editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian-language propaganda daily Krakivs’ki Visti. The outlet, published between 1940 and 1945, was funded directly by Nazi Germany and described by Canadian historian – and Chomiak’s son-in-law – John-Paul Himka as a “vehemently anti-Semitic” publication.

Freeland has been extremely ambiguous on her ancestry, not only refusing to condemn her maternal grandparents but somewhat endorsing them. In 2015 she wrote an essay called “My Ukraine,” stating that her Nazi collaborator grandparents “saw themselves as political exiles with a responsibility to keep alive the idea of an independent Ukraine.”

“That dream persisted into the next generation, and in some cases the generation after that,” Freeland wrote in the essay.

She sounds like the perfect choice for the Democrat Terminator Joe Biden.

Related