Dems Are Lying About Child Cancer Research Being Canceled

Democrats are lying through their teeth today to scaremonger and win people to their side. The following is a great example. The funding for child cancer research is approved through 2028.

The cancer research funding that Democrats are all blaming on @elonmusk was a stand-alone bill that passed in the Republican-controlled House but got held up in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Democrats killed a funding bill for child cancer research.

Please do your research before you just believe these people. They believe the end justifies the means, and they will lie.

The Democrats are lying again https://t.co/htZA6cK1LR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

