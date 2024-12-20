They Knew About Biden All Along & Let Him Run the Country

A new report in The Wall Street Journal explains how Joe Biden’s White House covered up his weak and declining mental faculties.

It is an American disgrace.

According to interviews with nearly 50 sources, Biden’s “inner circle” worked to keep him insulated. They scheduled meetings around his “good and bad days.” The puppeteers even enlisted a speech coach to help with his “fading warble.”

They were told not to compare his weak appearance schedule with Jill’s busy schedule because of how it looked.

From the Journal

Covering up is now called “adapting.”

“To adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader, they told visitors to keep meetings focused. Interactions with senior Democratic lawmakers and some cabinet members—including powerful secretaries such as Defense’s Lloyd Austin and Treasury’s Janet Yellen—were infrequent or grew less frequent. Some legislative leaders had a hard time getting the president’s ear at key moments, including ahead of the U.S.’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan.

Senior advisers were often put into roles that some administration officials and lawmakers thought Biden should occupy, with people such as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, senior counselor Steve Ricchetti, and National Economic Council head Lael Brainard and her predecessor frequently in the position of being go-betweens for the president.

The press knew and covered it up:

“Press aides who compiled packages of news clips for Biden were told by senior staff to exclude negative stories about the president. The president wasn’t talking to his pollsters, as surveys showed him trailing in the 2024 race.

This is not very normal.

“At events, aides often repeated instructions to him, such as where to enter or exit a stage, that would be obvious to the average person. Biden’s team tapped campaign co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood mogul, to find a voice coach to improve the president’s fading warble.

The WSJ reports Biden’s closest aides would limit the information he consumed and the people he spoke with and control his meetings and their contents, a practice that began with limiting his exposure during the Covid pandemic.

We knew this! They called us nasty or conspiracy theorists.

It wasn’t only age, and they knew it. Look at Sen. Grassley and Donald Trump!

“…[A] sign that the bruising presidential schedule needed to be adjusted for Biden’s advanced age had arisen early on—in just the first few months of his term. Administration officials noticed that the president became tired if meetings went long and would make mistakes.

The Journal said aides adjusted Biden’s intermittent schedule to take meetings later in the day rather than in the AM. Why? Because “Biden has never been at his best first thing in the morning.” One meeting cancellation was at one point explained by a national security official. He said Biden has “good days and bad days, and today was a bad day so we’re going to address this tomorrow.”

“The White House denied that his schedule has been altered due to his age,” The Journal noted.

It’s not age, of course.

Some of the interviewees finally talk:

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) told The Journal he’d planned to meet with Biden as part of the committee to address plans to leave Afghanistan.

“I was begging them to set expectations low,” said Smith, who had worked extensively on the issue and harbored concerns about how the withdrawal might go. He sought to talk to Biden directly to share his insights about the region but couldn’t get on the phone with him, Smith said.

Sen. Joe Manchin (I-W. Va.) told the Journal he’d observed Biden was losing stamina and noticed staffers were picking up the slack, with Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain claiming the administration’s “agenda and pace” were being conducted at the “president’s direct and leadership.”

WSJ reports administrative matters would often get filtered through Biden’s senior staff members. That includes economic adviser Lael Brainard and national security advisor Jake Sullivan. He would then relay messages back and forth between Biden and the liaison.

Now we know who runs the country – unelected political appointees and bureaucrats.

Meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were few and far between. Then, we had the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan. It left 13 soldiers and hundreds of Afghans dead.

Defense Secretary Austin also saw his close relationship with Biden grow more distant over the course of the administration. Austin’s regular access to Biden had become increasingly rare in the past two years.

Throughout the campaign, Biden was also insulated by staffers from viewing bad polling data to the point where he mischaracterized polls following his disastrous debate with Trump as showing a “tossup.”

The show was going smoothly until the big debate. Biden couldn’t string together a coherent sentence.

Opinion

Meanwhile, everyone keeps pretending they didn’t know he was mentally deficient. He had two brain surgeries, and his doctor told him he’d never be the same. Now, on top of that, he has dementia or Parkinson’s. Who can say? However, you don’t have to be a doctor to know he’s mentally gone. And these dirtbag politicians let him arrange the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, open our borders, and kill the economy. He has allowed spending like a madman, and he or some unknown someone handled wars?

A visibly deficient man sat down to debate Paul Ryan. He was nasty, deceitful, and said nothing of value. Yet, he was a big hit.

In 2015, he made ridiculous statements. His statement sitting next to Mayorkas in 2015 was a good example. He said the best thing for America is to let people from all over the world flood in.

He campaigned from a basement and made constant errors. Don’t tell me the politicians didn’t know. They allowed an incompetent into office so they could win power.

