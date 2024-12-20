Elon Musk Roasts the Purple-Haired Dem Rep

Dowling Bottom Line
The new GOP proposal for a CR will come at up this afternoon. Democrats will not vote for anything but the ridiculous CR 1.0. Rosa DeLauro made a fool of herself yesterday ranting wildly about it’s failure after they worked so hard to bury the horrendous expenditures.

She demanded we pass the Porkulus immediately – it’s an emergency. Rosa found it very offensive that taxpayers and Elon had the nerve to question it.

Elon Musk hilariously roasted purple-haired relic Rosa DeLauro with a simple sentence. It’s insane that people vote for this woman. She’s far from normal. Vote in abnormal people, and you get an abnormal government.

She’s literally off the wall. The best the Democrats have to offer, bar none.


