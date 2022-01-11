Dems are the racist party of Robert Byrd, Orval Faubus, George Wallace, and Joe Biden

As much as Democrats try to paint the Republican Party as racist, it is in fact Democrats who are racist. All you have to do is look at members of the Democrat Party in recent memory to find out their history of racism.



DEMOCRATS AND THE KKK



Robert Byrd (D-WV) was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. In fact, he was a recruiter for the KKK and started a chapter in Sophia, West Virginia, in the 1940s. Byrd served first in the House of Representatives (1953-59), and then in the Senate (1959-2010).



Senator Byrd was not alone. Thirteen Democrats who were members of the KKK served in the House and Senate in the 20th Century.



About 10 years before his election to Congress, Byrd sent a letter to Senator Theodore G. Bilbo (D-MS). In his letter Byrd wrote, “I shall never fight in the armed forces with a negro by my side … Rather I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.”



No wonder the former KKK member joined the filibuster to kill the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Following his death, however, President Obama called Byrd “a voice of principle and reason.”



LBJ “OPPOSED EVERY CIVIL RIGHTS MEASURE”



Speaking of the Civil Rights Act, an earlier bill almost didn’t get passed because of another Democrat. Under the direction of Senate Majority Leader Lyndon B. Johnson (D-TX) the Senate passed a watered-down version of the 1957 Civil Rights bill. It was signed by President Eisenhower (R-TX).



President Obama said in 2014, “During Lyndon B. Johnson’s first 20 years in Congress, he opposed every civil rights measure that came up for a vote.” Obama went on to say that LBJ called the push for federal civil rights legislation “a farce and a shame.”



Ironically, President Lyndon B. Johnson was forced to sign the Civil Rights Act of 1964 after President Kennedy’s assassination. Southern Democrats attempted to filibuster the bill for 74 days. The bill was eventually passed largely along party lines in the Republican-controlled House and Senate. Racist Democrats fought the bill every step of the way.



THE LITTLE ROCK NINE



Governor Orval Faubus (D-AR) refused to comply with the 1954 Supreme Court decision of Brown v Board of Education. In September 1957, he ordered up the Arkansas National Guard to prevent nine black students from integrating Little Rock Central High School.



Ostensibly called in to “preserve the peace,” the governor mobilized the National Guard to prevent the Little Rock Nine from attending an all-white high school. President Eisenhower issued an Executive Order on September 23, 1957, and sent in the 101st Airborne Division. The soldiers protected the nine black students against violent protestors as they entered the high school building.



Gov. Faubus then signed several acts designed to allow him to close high schools for the express purpose of preventing integration. Known as the “Lost Year,” Faubus successfully closed all four Little Rock public high schools for the entire 1958-59 school year.



“SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER”



Governor George Wallace (D-AL) is infamous for his Inaugural Address on January 14, 1963. He yelled, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!”



Making good on his promise, Gov. Wallace went to the University of Alabama in June of that year. Wallace made his “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” to block desegregation of the university. He also stood in defiance of the 1954 Supreme Court decision of Brown v. Board of Education.



President Kennedy responded by issuing an executive order federalizing the Alabama National Guard. Wallace grudgingly relented and allowed Vivian Malone and James Hood to enter the building and register for classes.



BIDEN’S ANTI-DESEGREGATION HISTORY COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIM



President Biden (D-DE) also opposed school desegregation. That’s right, Biden fought school busing for integration.



In 1975, Senator Joe Biden sponsored a bill that would limit the power of the courts to order school desegregation with busing. Biden then threw his support behind a measure sponsored by former KKK member Robert Byrd (D-WV) that prohibited the use of federal funds to transport students beyond the school closest to their home. That bill passed into law in the Democrat-controlled Congress in 1976.



Biden went on to co-sponsor a bill in 1977 that would have barred federal courts from ordering busing plans unless courts found evidence of discriminatory intent. That bill failed. Rucker Johnson, author of a book on school integration, called Biden “a leader on anti-busing.”



Now-Vice President Kamala Harris took then-Vice President Joe Biden to task during the second presidential debate for working with segregationist senators. “You also worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris scolded him. Biden ultimately had to apologize for his past statements in support of other racist Democrat Senators.



HISTORY OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY IS THE HISTORY OF RACISM



And let’s not forget that it was Democrats who fought to keep slavery. Or that it was Democrats who wrote Jim Crow laws. Or that Democrats campaign against black Republican candidates running for office. Ask Michael Steele (R-MD) and Larry Elder (R-CA).



Today President Biden is the leader of that Democrat Party, the Party of Racism. The party of Robert Byrd, Orval Faubus, and George Wallace. Racists all. Democrats all.









