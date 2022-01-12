Jen Psaki Is Preparing Us for Bad Inflation News Tomorrow

We are going to hear some bad news about December inflation tomorrow. Jen Psaki is already preparing us. She said today that they expect elevated inflation because we get the year-over-year inflation tomorrow which includes high infation from nearly a year ago when the economy was reopening and it’s why we continue to see prices increasing for used cars.

They’re already planning the excuses. Never mind that Biden’s policies killed the rush as everything reopened.



