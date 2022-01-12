Pfizer CEO’s Video Dissing 2-Dose Vax to Be Taken Down

By
M D
-
0

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admitted yesterday that the vaccine offers “very limited protection if any.” I put this up earlier and I have it saved on the server because I’m told it’s being taken down over copyright rules.

We know the two-dose vaccine offers very limited protection if any. The three doses with a booster offer reasonable protection against hospitalization and death.”

Watch at 01:35:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply