Dems back the SPLC hate report — SPLC is itself a hate group









House and Senate Democrats endorsed the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) “Year in Hate” report. The Southern Poverty Law Center is an anti-Christian, anti-conservative hate group. Their report, as expected, labels conservative and Christian nonprofits as hate groups.

They’re put on a level with the KKK.

The SPLC rarely finds a leftist hate group.

FAR-LEFT DEMS LOVE IT

“After a tumultuous 2020, and the January 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol, we seek to enter an era of unity and repair in our country,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) began in her statement. “Now, more than ever before, the work done by the Southern Poverty Law Center to document hate and their insights contained in their annual ‘Year in Hate’ report should be brought front and center to inform our policy and our priorities.”

“It is time we extinguish all bigoted beliefs, address the urgent threat that extremism and hate groups pose on marginalized communities, and end actions motivated by hate. I hope you will join me in supporting the Southern Poverty Law Center and their commitment to making a safer and more inclusive nation,” DeLauro concluded (emphasis added).

DeLauro is very, very far-left.

The SPLC annual “Year in Hate and Extremism” report calls on Congress to censure or expel all 147 Republican congressmen and senators who challenged the 2020 election. They want Big Tech to deplatform them as well.

They want to silence conservatives and Christians like the Stalinists they are.

They are denigrating excellent organizations like the Family Research Council (FRC), Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), and ACT for America.

Christian groups are called anti-LGBT hate groups. If you are worried about national security, you might be an anti-Muslim hate group.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), a member of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s commie “Squad,” vowed that “the data in this new report will guide and inform our policymaking, and it will prove invaluable as we work to address and root out the scourge of white supremacy and hate in our nation, because that which gets measured, gets done.”

These smear merchants are getting rich off of their demonization of innocent people. They’re nobodies being given the respect they don’t deserve.

In September 2017, 47 Republicans sent a letter warning the MSM to stay away from the SPLC data. However, it was the Republicans who were torched in the media and by Democrat party members.

These people are sick.

