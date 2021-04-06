GA state Rep introduces ‘Jim Crow on Steroids Voter Act’ so they can be like Delaware









We love this Act and believe Georgia should pass it immediately so they can be just like Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware. He said wants to deal with Joe Biden’s obnoxious rhetoric. Delaware, of course, is Biden’s home state.

He is introducing a second bill called “The Senator Chuck Schumer ‘Racist Voter Suppression’ Voting Act.” That one is to replace Georgia’s new law with New York’s electoral laws instead. That means nine days of early voting instead of 19 and, again, a requirement that voters have an excuse in order to obtain an absentee ballot.

CAPITALIZING ON DEMOCRAT HYPOSCRISY

“Last week, our president decided to go on national news and basically disparage our state,” Cantrell began. “We have a new election integrity law here that we passed a couple of weeks ago, and our president, apparently without reading the bill, went on the news and called our new law, he called it ‘un-American,’ he called it ‘sick,’ he called it ‘pernicious,’ he then went on and called it ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’”

“So, in light of President Biden’s concerns about our law here in Georgia, I have decided that I am going to introduce new legislation,” Cantrell continued. “The name of this new bill is going to be ‘The President Joe Biden Jim Crow on steroids Voter Act.’ … This new bill will change our voting laws so that they mirror the president’s home state of Delaware.”

“This law will have five key features to make us like Delaware,” the state representative began. “Instead of having up to 19 days of early voting like we have here in Georgia, we’re going to have exactly zero early voting days, because that’s how they do it in Delaware.”

“Instead of having no-excuse absentee voting, like we have here in Georgia,” Cantrell continued, “we’re going to make you have an excuse to have an absentee ballot, and that excuse will be you’re either sick or you’re disabled, because that’s how they do it in Delaware.”

“Instead of having secure drop-boxes where you can place your absentee ballot in one of those drop-boxes for security’s sake, we’re going to provide you with exactly zero drop-boxes, because that’s how they do it in Delaware,” he said.

“And instead of being able to get food or drink from anyone outside of the 150-foot buffer zone while you’re voting, or being able to be provided water inside the 150-foot buffer area, we’re going to make it illegal for you to receive anything of value at any point while you’re standing in line to vote, because that’s how they do it in Delaware,” Cantrell added.

“Instead of being able to vote in relative quiet like we do here in Georgia, we’re going to make it so that when you walk up to vote they’re going to announce your name, out loud, so that anyone in the precinct can object to your right to vote. And worse yet, during a primary, they’re not just going to announce your name, they’re going to announce your party affiliation, as well. Why? Because that’s how they do it in Delaware,” he said.

Cantrell challenged the Democrats in Georgia’s house to support this bill if they agree with Biden’s [dishonest] rhetoric.

Related